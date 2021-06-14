Modulex, a global leader in signage and visual communication solutions, is excited to announce the development of a program targeted to those wanting to start their own business. The Team Up program gives individuals the ability to create their own business without the risk or the substantial financial outlay.

"During the pandemic, it's changed a lot of peoples perspectives on their work-life balance and what they desire for themselves for the future. We identified that and created our program to fill that gap," said Christine Jamieson, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. "It was important for us to build a program that offered consistent, reliable support at every step of the way, ensuring our Team Up partners felt backed but not controlled. I believe we have created that."

Headquartered in Denmark with offices worldwide, Modulex offers "design build" signage solutions, wayfinding consultation, signature modular products, brand implementations (local/global) and custom interior and exterior signage. Modulex created the Team Up program for those with an entrepreneurial spirit, a background in design, architecture, graphics, or a small creative agency looking to expand its scope.

"We are constantly looking to evolve in new ways, and this was a natural fit," said Ketil M. Staalesen, CEO. "Some of our most successful business units at Modulex today started in the same structure as a Team Up. Modulex has the infrastructure, support, proven methodology and training. Combine that with a motivated leader, a solid business plan, and the results will happen."

The Team Up program offers the opportunity to take on business ownership, mitigating the risks and large franchise fees usually associated. Not only do Team Up partners get to use the Modulex brand, but they get access to a collection of collateral, operational, online resources, training, and marketing to help them succeed.

For more information visit www.modulex.com/teamup.

About Modulex Group:

Founded in 1963 by the LEGO group, Modulex is a global leader in visual communication solutions. Modulex has evolved its offering design build, wayfinding, exterior custom solutions, and brand implementations on a local or global scale. The multi-national group has five factories globally. It has a presence in over 300 cities across 45 countries, giving them the ability to deliver on its promise of global vision, local reach, and one company.

