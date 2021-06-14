Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold").

Sixty North Gold is pleased to report that crews have commenced mobilizing to the Mon Property, Yellowknife Belt, NWT. The Company plans to reopen the existing North Ramp and extend the decline a further approximately 200 m, to access between 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of vein material about 20 m beneath the historic stopes. The Company plans to extract a bulk sample of 4,000 to 6,000 tonnes to confirm the previous mined grades from the mine. Initially crews will be setting up all of the equipment and materials that had been trucked in this past winter and underground work will commence once all preparation is complete.

Dr. Dave Webb, President & CEO, states, "Sixty North Gold continues to execute on its stated plans in preparation for extracting a bulk sample this year. We have a management team skilled in underground mining in the Yellowknife Gold Belt and at the Mon Mine in particular. We are excited to have within reach our goal of bringing the permitted Mon Gold Mine back into production."

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is the Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical details of this release.

About the Company

The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 622 hectares, located in the South Mackenzie Mining District, NWT. The Mon Mine produced 15,000 ounces of gold from 15,000 tonnes of ore between 1989 and 1997. Permits to explore, mine and mill at 100 tpd are in place, and the Mon is the only gold project permitted for production in the NWT. Other targets on the property include recently discovered silver- and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets, as well as shear zone-hosted gold mineralization. The shear zones are similar in nature to, and hosted in the same rocks as, the world-class deposits at the Con and Giant Mines in Yellowknife which produced 14 million oz. gold.

The Company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective and contiguous 2,394 hectare Hangstone Property adjoining the Mon Property to the East and South from an independent prospector. The Mon Property shear zone and VMS targets can be projected onto the Hangstone Property. Geochemical samples have been collected and are being shipped for analysis.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

