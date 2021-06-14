13 world-class international artists from 9 countries brought together by True Colors Festival

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Media OutReach - Performing from their homes, the cast presents a new take on R&B classic, You Gotta Be, by Des'ree in the latest True Colors music video.





Artists include Mandy Harvey, whose performance on America's Got Talent earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer; Raul Midón, a Grammy-nominee who devoted his life to music after being told that blindness would be an obstacle; Kenta Kambara, an accomplished aerial performer who featured in the Rio 2016 Paralympics; Signmark, the first deaf artist to be signed to a major record label; and Alienètte Coldfire, who placed third in France's Got Talent.

The technical process of producing this music video involved countless WhatsApp, Messenger and Zoom calls, working across time zones, and using Google Translate in real time. "The real challenge, though, was to develop a relationship with each artist, such that trust and freedom would allow them to perform and be themselves, with their spirit and energy coming through in a real and palpable way," explains Dr Sydney Tan, Creative & Music Director.

Adds Mandy Harvey: "Even though we haven't met in person…you can feel that every person put their heart into the entire process. Being a part of this team is another reinforcement to me that what's within you is so much stronger than the barriers we face. This is a reminder to reach farther and dream bigger. My hope is that people are encouraged to try!"

Says Ichiro Kabasawa, Executive Director of The Nippon Foundation, presenter of True Colors Festival: "People everywhere have been going through such a prolonged period of uncertainty, isolation and fear. We chose this classic, You Gotta Be, for everyone, everywhere at this time, to realize the potential in ourselves; to choose to be bolder, stronger, wiser, whatever each day may bring. It's a reminder that when it comes down to it, we're all human, living together in our one world."

The True Colors music video comes with Closed Captions (for the Deaf) & Audio Description (for the Blind), and an accompanying video Transcript (for the Deafblind).

