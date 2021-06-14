Utility DEWA has announced the first 300 MW of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be commissioned next month, with the first stage of the fourth phase due to arrive two months later.A project update from Dubai's vast Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, yesterday confirmed the fifth phase of the planned 5 GW project is behind schedule. However, progress is not as tardy as might have been presumed, according to utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), which said the first slice of the 900 MW fifth phase will be commissioned next month. pv magazine ...

