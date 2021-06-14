Visual Production Platform Creatopy Partners With Shutterstock to Enhance Its Creative Capabilities

Creatopy customers now have access to a library of 20 million high-resolution, high-quality images from Shutterstock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Creatopy , the efficient and intuitive visual production platform delivering a well-crafted experience for communicators, and Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, have joined forces to give Creatopy customers access to premium stock photos to illustrate designs in just a few clicks.

With this new integration, Creatopy premium users can browse a library of 20 million high-resolution, high-quality photos from Shutterstock. Searching this extensive library is made easy by Shutterstock's advanced filtering, where photos can be quickly sorted by relevance or freshness, category, orientation, color, people's traits, and other characteristics. This way, premium users can find precisely what they're looking for, and fully customize their designs to suit their needs.

This feature is accessible from within the Creatopy platform. Adding a picture to a design is as simple as clicking or dragging it, eliminating the hassle of downloading and uploading assets. Saving both time and money, customers can now focus on creating captivating visuals that help them stand out.

'It's a pleasure to announce this partnership with Shutterstock, a world-leading provider of high-quality stock photos. With this integration, we wanted our customers to enjoy a simplified ad design workflow, where the perfect picture is only a few clicks away, and find in Creatopy a complete tool for powerful ad creation,' said Vasilica Bob, VP of Product at Creatopy.

Read more: https://blog.creatopy.com/shutterstock-integration-announcement

About Creatopy:

Introducing Creatopy.com, the efficient and intuitive visual production platform, delivering a well-crafted creative experience for communicators and teams.

Featuring advanced automation, animation, and customization capabilities, paired with a short learning curve, Creatopy empowers communicators to rapidly create and deliver high-impact ads.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 1.7 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 370 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

