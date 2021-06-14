Mercury Medical Inc.: Senzime signs Distribution agreement with Mercury Medical expanding its commercial capability in the U.S.

Mercury Medical announces Senzime partnership with the signing of a US distribution agreement.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / In the US, Senzime's own salesforce has won several important deals and currently has many ongoing evaluations at large university hospitals as well as in small and medium sized hospitals. The evaluations are often the last step in the sales process before deciding on an order.

To take advantage of the opportunities along with the need for adequate anesthesia monitoring, Senzime is now expanding its commercial capacity in the US market through further recruitment of its own sales staff and by entering into distribution agreement with Mercury Medical for certain regions. This further increases the contact area with the hospitals. Mercury is a leading player in the United States in providing cutting-edge technology in the field of anesthesia - a philosophy that is fully in line with Senzime and TetraGraph.

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO at Mercury Medical, states: "Dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world, Mercury Medical believes thatTetragraph is a long overdue superior solution designed to improve outcomes for patients receiving a general anesthetic. As a company, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing innovative, clinically differentiated medical devices to market. Tetragraph is just such a product. We are extremely pleased to partner with Senzime in this critical endeavor to advance safety in the surgical realm."

"The sales partnership with Mercury Medical is a perfect match for both organizations as TetraGraph is an excellent complement to the current Mercury portfolio with advanced anesthesia technology. Senzime and Mercury are united in their commitment to increased patient safety", says Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime.

About Senzime

Senzime develops and markets CE- and FDA cleared patient monitoring systems driven by unique algorithms and sensors to closely monitor patients under anesthesia. TetraGraph is a system that digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in the patient. The goal is improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. By preventing complications and enabling healthcare professionals to follow guidelines and drug recommendations, TetraGraph can contribute to shorten hospital stays and lower healthcare costs. The vision is a world without anesthesia related complications, where everyone wakes up safely after surgery. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 15 billion. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq.

First North Growth Market (ticker SEZI). FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se is Certified Adviser for Senzime. www.senzime.com

About Mercury Medical

For over 55 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and EMS markets in more than 58 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications. www.mercurymed.com

