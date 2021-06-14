Anzeige
Montag, 14.06.2021
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 
Frankfurt
14.06.21
15:41 Uhr
1,940 Euro
-0,010
-0,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
14.06.2021 | 16:28
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting

DJ Results of Annual General Meeting 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
14-Jun-2021 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience Plc 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
LONDON, 14 June 2021: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix Bioscience" or the "Company"), a global venture capital 
company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that its Annual General 
Meeting (the "Meeting") was held today, Monday, 14 June 2021, at 14.00 BST. At the Meeting, the ordinary and special 
resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 18 May 2021 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed 
and passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 11 to 14 were passed 
as special resolutions. 
 
Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website. 
 
                                      VOTES      TOTAL   % of VOTES 
No      RESOLUTION                 VOTES FOR %   AGAINST  %   VOTES   ISC  WITHHELD 
                                                    VOTED 
       To receive the Directors' Report and the 
1       accounts of the Company for the year ended 61,517,202 92.76% 4,800,657 7.24% 66,317,859 50.32 2,783 
       31 December 2020 
2       To approve the Directors' Remuneration   58,196,535 92.34% 4,825,953 7.66% 63,022,488 47.82 3,298,154 
       Report 
3       To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director    61,344,286 92.51% 4,964,902 7.49% 66,309,188 50.31 11,454 
4       To elect Peregrine Moncreiffe as a Director 60,271,773 92.55% 4,855,144 7.45% 65,126,917 49.42 1,193,725 
5       To elect Maureen O'Connell as a Director  58,841,750 90.36% 6,274,013 9.64% 65,115,763 49.41 1,204,879 
6       To elect Isaac Kohlberg as a Director    58,842,050 90.35% 6,285,167 9.65% 65,127,217 49.42 1,193,425 
7       To elect Robert Lyne as a Director     60,072,787 90.59% 6,236,701 9.41% 66,309,488 50.31 11,154 
8       To appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the    61,500,167 92.74% 4,817,701 7.26% 66,317,868 50.32 2,774 
       Company 
       To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee 
9       of the Company to fix the remuneration of  61,516,153 92.76% 4,804,189 7.24% 66,320,342 50.32 300 
       the auditors 
10      To authorise the Directors to allot shares 61,019,094 92.01% 5,297,239 7.99% 66,316,333 50.32 4,309 
11      Authority to disapply statutory pre-    59,364,402 89.52% 6,951,931 10.48% 66,316,333 50.32 4,309 
       emption rights* 
12      Additional authority to disapply statutory 59,363,555 89.52% 6,952,778 10.48% 66,316,333 50.32 4,309 
       pre- emption rights* 
13      To authorise the Company to purchase its  61,478,596 92.71% 4,836,857 7.29% 66,315,453 50.32 5,189 
       own shares* 
       Authority to call a general meeting, other 
14      than an annual general meeting, on not less 61,517,295 92.76% 4,803,047 7.24% 66,320,342 50.32 300 
       than 14 clear days' notice*

*Special resolutions

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 18 May 2021, which is available on Arix investor relations website.

A replay of the presentation and the Meeting will be available via webcast shortly after the event on the Company's investor relations website at: https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations

[ENDS]

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir

+44 (0)20 3922 1906

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  111187 
EQS News ID:  1207766 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207766&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
