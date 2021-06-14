PayTabs Egypt wins "Best E-Payment Solution" at Entrepreneur Middle East's Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021

DUBAI, UAE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayTabs Egypt, which set up operations in Cairo nearly a year and a half ago, announced that it has received the prestigious "Best E-Payment Solution" award at the 'Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021' presented by Entrepreneur Middle East. The event turned out to be a phenomenal evening, one which paid tribute to entrepreneurs and corporations shaping the future of the fintech industry.

The 'invitation only' event, held at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, rewarded innovative fintech solutions, digital banks, e-governmental services, insurtech solutions, instrumental e-payment solutions, instalment plan platforms and other remarkable uses of cutting-edge technology. The event was attended by the leaders of the region's fintech sector, visionaries, CEOs and founders of accomplished and innovative global brands.

Having recently entered the Egyptian market, backed by EFG Hermes, PayTabs Egypt has established a strong presence and reputation within a short time frame. Its forte has been to assist small and medium businesses achieve seamless and secure transactions online. A multitude of formidable partnerships and collaborations with leading Egyptian brands as well as reliance on PayTabs PT version 2.0, the global payment processing platform, has enabled PayTabs Egypt to forge ahead of peers in the local payments space.

Excited about PayTabs Egypt's first award, PayTabs CEO and founder Abdulaziz Al Jouf said, "This award reflects the dedication and loyalty of our team on the ground in Egypt. We are thankful to our partner EFG Hermes and thousands of merchants in Egypt for giving us the opportunity to extend our digital payment footprint in North Africa."

Hany Soliman, PayTabs Egypt's General Manager who has accepted the award added "We are thrilled to receive our first award, the "Best E-Payment Solutions" award in the MENA region; this proves that PayTabs Egypt has positioned itself accurately in the market. By increasing merchant-specific innovative solutions, we look forward to being one of the top enablers of financial inclusion in the Egyptian market. The collaboration model between PayTabs Global and EFG Hermes not only positions PayTabs Egypt as one of the top e-payment providers but also encourages and motivates us to always innovate and disrupt."

About PayTabs

PayTabs is an award winning, B2B, payments solutions powerhouse founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf.

Having processed the first live payment gateway transaction in June 2014, today PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies, safely and securely. Using API plugins, PayTabs facilitates seamless B2B ecommerce solutions for SME's across 49 industries to 'plug and play' payment features on to their websites. PayTabs prides itself on offering electronic invoicing services enabling businesses to enjoy paperless invoicing, pay by QR code or social media payment links.

Originally backed by Saudi Aramco's "Waed" and later by private Saudi investment, over the years, PayTabs has in-built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the MENA region.

In April 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, the ?rst soft POS solution in the MENA market to transform smart phones into merchant point of sale (POS) terminals.

A proven game changer in the global payments space, PayTabs has dedicated offices in the GCC including the UAE & Saudi Arabia and presence in many other locales including Egypt.

For more milestones visit https://site.paytabs.com/en/

