Brazil Data Center Market Size by Investments to Reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Brazil data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.63% during the period 2020-2026.Brazil data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 43 existing data center and 10 upcoming facilities spread across 8 locations.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Brazil is the top data center market in Latin America , driving over 40% of the overall investment in the region. Some of the major market drivers in Brazil are increasing adoption of cloud, the impact of COVID-19, and the introduction of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD) by the government. Sao Paulo is the leading data center market in Brazil , with 27 unique colocation data center facilities accounting for around 85% of the existing power capacity. Rio de Janeiro is an upcoming market in the country. Brazil is witnessing increased investment by cloud service providers within the forecast period, with Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and Huawei having recently opened, or planning to open, availability zones in the country. Brazil accounted for around 50% of the overall colocation revenue generated across Latin America in 2020, with Ascenty, Equinix, and Scala Data Centers as some of the major revenue contributors in the market. Scala Data Centers has two facilities under construction, both of which are expected to be operational in 2021. The company has also acquired the Algar Tech data center in 2021 and will develop a 100 MW data center campus spread over an area of around 1.4 million square feet at full built. BSO, the telecom provider, is working on connecting to B3 Data Center, Brazil's largest liquidity hub, and a significant financial center for international trade, banks and financial services companies.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Brazil

Facilities Covered (Existing): 43



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10



Coverage: Sao Paulo, Rio De Janerio , and Other Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Brazil

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants - List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 7 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 5 data center investors

Brazil Data Center Market - Segmentation

In Brazil , enterprise, cloud and financial service providers are the major end-users of servers that can help reduce space in the data center environment without affecting their performance. The revenue server market in Brazil increases with the rise in development of data center and the launch of LGDP or Brazilian GDPR.

The emergence of lithium-ion batteries is likely to replace the usage of VRLA batteries and contribute significant revenues to the market by the end of the forecast period. Scala Data Centers are equipped with static redundant UPS systems. In addition, Equinix adopts flexible design of UPS redundancy of N+1.



During the forecast period, large data center developments in Brazil will mostly include CRAH units, and small data centers will mostly consist of CRAC units. Equinix's SP4 data center facility in Sao Paulo is installed with N+1 redundancy of air-cooled chillers and CRAH units.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Sao Paulo

Other States

Brazil Data Center Market - Dynamics

Private cloud spending in Brazil will be valued at around USD 600 million in 2021, with a 10% growth from 2020. Moreover, according to the IDC, Brazil's public cloud market will be valued at around USD 3 billion in 2021. Public cloud infrastructure and PaaS services in the country will reach a market size of around USD 3 billion in 2021, a jump of over 45% YoY. In February 2020, Qualcomm Ventures partnered with Brazilian Bank and invest around USD 40 million investment to support IoT start-ups and ecosystems in Brazil. TIM Celular, a telecom provider in Brazil, partnered with Oracle & Microsoft to migrate its entire on-premises workload to the cloud. AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, and Huawei have all announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Brazil, some of which are already live, and others that will be available within the next one to two years. The government of Brazil has signed an MoU with the UK government for accelerated digitalization and public services delivery innovation in the country. Industries such as healthcare, education, BFSI, transportation, professional services, smart city operators, and government will be the major adopters of big data solutions during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Digital Economy in the Country

Increasing Colocation Investments in the Country

COVID-19 Spikes Data Center Demand

Increased Demand for Edge Solutions

Brazil Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

Rio De Janeiro



Sao Paulo



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Pure Storage

Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

Fluor Corporation

ZFB Group

Jacobs Engineering Group

Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Axis Communications

Caterpillar

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Honeywell International

Legrand

Munters

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Siemens

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Equinix

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

Quantico Data Center

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

