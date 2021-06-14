DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Interest 14-Jun-2021 / 15:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wickes Group PLC (the 'Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BL6C2002 Issuer Name WICKES GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Jupiter Fund Management PLC City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Citigroup Northern Trust

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.030000 0.000000 5.030000 12690491 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 12690491 5.030000 Sub Total 8.A 12690491 5.030000%

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Jupiter Fund Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Plc ( Chain 1) Jupiter Fund Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Group Limited Jupiter Asset Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Group Limited Knightsbridge Asset 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Management Limited Jupiter Investment 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Management Group Limited Jupiter Asset Management 0.360000 0.000000 0.360000 Limited Jupiter Fund Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Plc (Chain 2) Merian Global Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Limited Merian Global Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 (Jersey) Limited Merian Global Investors ( 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Finance) Limited Merian Global Investors 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Holdings Limited Jupiter Investment 4.660000 0.000000 4.660000 Management Limited

14th June 2021

London, UK

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

