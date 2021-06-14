BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, June 14
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2021
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2021 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf
14 June 2021
