BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document





BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2021



A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2021 may also be viewed at:



http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf



14 June 2021