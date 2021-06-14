Partner Keynote Session on June 15 to Highlight How Anti-Piracy and DRM Serve as Growth Enablers for Streaming Services

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that COO Asaf Ashkenazi is slated to present a partner keynote session during the virtual StreamTV Show. The event is free and registration is available here.

Scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 15, Ashkenazi's session is titled, "Security That Enables Amazing." Aiming to educate viewers on the latest threats to streaming services, he will also outline the specific approaches to combating them while enabling new types of events and spawning new products. The keynote will introduce how to disrupt the pirates' business model and dissuade them from their efforts in the first place.

"While video consumption has evolved, so have piracy and other threats making it more important than ever for streaming services to fight fire with fire," Ashkenazi said. "We're proud to serve as a diamond sponsor of this year's StreamTV Show and look forward to this highly-acclaimed online venue to discuss the opportunities that arise when proper anti-piracy and DRM methods are deployed. Committed to helping organizations confidently deliver experiences people love at the speed people live today, Verimatrix meets next-gen specifications and helps businesses expand into new markets with no fear."

The StreamTV Show takes place June 15-17. Produced and managed by Questex, it's widely known as the industry's largest streaming video event. For more information, visit www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event's official publication, Fierce Video, the streaming TV industry's daily monitor.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

