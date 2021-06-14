U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 3.79 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. food and beverage process engineering services market report.

The U.S. food and beverage process engineering services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.36% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The market is expected to grow over 1.3 times during the forecast period owing to the booming automation, sustainable energy management, and digitalization trends. The process and packaging segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of over 42%, led by the Midwest region during the forecast period. The building & infrastructure segment was valued at USD 494.40 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Dairy Farmers of America, Nestle, Danone, Schreiber Foods, Prairie Farms Dairy, and California Dairies are the major hotspots for dairy engineering services in the country. Sales of the frozen food segment witnessed traction during the pandemic, growing by 18.2% in 2020, where over 20% growth was also evident in the online distribution channel. The Northeast region accounted for approximately 21% market share in 2020 where New York , New Jersey , Maine served as major food manufacturing hubs in the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by service area, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 30 other vendors

U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Segmentation

Process and packaging lines in a food and beverage unit are a major source of the facility's profitability. The vendors have expertise in analyzing the packaging design requirements, prototype development, stability and compatibility testing, and cost estimations. Cost optimization is a major factor expected to boost the demand for packaging process engineering services in food and beverage facilities during the forecast period.

The integration activities of PLC, SCADA, and innovations in automated software are expected to accelerate the control systems segment, especially in the dairy, packaged beverage & liquids, and frozen food segments as the demand for differentiated SKUs are rising in recent years.

A broad range of engineered services is offered to meat, poultry, and seafood industries across the US. With the recent trends indicating the rise in per capita consumption of egg and seafood, the expansion of the industry can be more significant especially post 2021, owing to the pandemic impact.

U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market by Service Area

Process and Packaging

Building and Infrastructure

Control Systems

Energy

Water and Waste Management

Custom and Other Services

U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market by End-User

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Packaged Beverages and Liquids

Dairy

RTE

Bakery & Confectionery

Animal Food Production and Processing

Frozen Foods, and Others

U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Dynamics

Food manufacturers in the US are adapting to the changing consumer preferences through smart manufacturing practices like automation. Automation has revolutionized the manufacturing process in the country, providing real-time access to data and other related information to ensure optimum functioning. Automation has also been widely adopted in manufacturing units to improve the yield, drive productivity, mitigate security risks, optimize resource management, and enhance asset utilization. Food processors are consistently taking steps to become a connected enterprise to gain a competitive advantage over their market rivals. Bakery, beverage, brewery lines, dairy, RTE, and frozen foods are more susceptible to the adoption of automated control systems, which can further drive the demand for process engineering services for effective designing, implementation, and installation.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Opportunities in RTE & Pet Food Industries

Demand for Sustainable Energy Management

Preference for Hygienic Process Design & CIP Systems

Adoption of Digitalization Tools in F&B Industry

U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Geography

States such as Wisconsin have been recognized for their technological advancements in nutritional standards and food manufacturing practices. It is also a major hub for facilities that incorporate sustainable and organic practices. With over $67 billion in revenue generation in food processing sales, dairy, and cheese, the frozen foods segment offers new expansion opportunities. Thriving as one of the top 10 agricultural states in the country, Wisconsin is home to over 1,200 food processing firms that can be the hotspots for numerous process engineering services. Birds Eye Foods, General Mills, Coca-Cola, Gehl Foods, Hormel, Kenosha Beef, MillerCoors, Organic Valley, Emmi Roth, and Sargento are some of the key food & beverage industries in Wisconsin. The new discounted water rate programs in Milwaukee are expected to attract new businesses in the near future as well.

Major Vendors

POWER Engineers

Matrix Technologies

Pentair

Plus Group

Wright Process Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

AMG

Engineering USA

ABM

BSI Engineering

Allurent Corporation

EPIC Modular Process Systems

Gray

Stantec

AFRY

Agidens International NV

Haskell

Panorama Consulting & Engineers

TAI

Cannon

SSOE Group

Carmel Engineering

Practical Engineering Solutions

Deaton Engineering

Fisher Construction Group

Process Engineering Associates

Fluor Corporation

The Project Group Consulting

Clayco

Early Construction Company

Design Group

California Electrical Services

Food Plant Engineering

THE WEBBER/SMITH GROUP

Bratney Companies

Dennis Group

