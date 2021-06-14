The "Automotive NVH Materials Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive NVH Materials estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Floor Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cockpit Module segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Automotive NVH Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Trunk Module Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global Trunk Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

3M Company

BASF SE

Borgers SE Co. KGaA

Covestro AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Lanxess AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aykef

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005604/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900