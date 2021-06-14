The Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) is hosting the first-ever International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) within the Kingdom, which will take place at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, from August 05, 2021 to September 05, 2021.

A global milestone was set by selling the world's most valuable "Shaheen" falcon at the auction (Photo: AETOSWire)

The international auction aims to provide top-tier falcons for falconers in Saudi Arabia and the countries within the region by introducing the best falcon breeding farms and experiences around the world to the Kingdom, as well as creating new business opportunities. Saudi Falcons Club aims to organize this international auction to be a trust-worthy platform and a one-of-a-kind event for the purpose of evolving the event into an international destination for International Falcon Breeders, as well as opening new areas for investment, connecting all professional falconers, and promoting the sport of falconry locally.

As it is planned that several countries leading in falcon production will engage in the international auction in its first edition, considering that several countries leading in falcon production will participate in the IFBA event, the SFC has designated a full-service venue for the international auction in the SFC exhibition building in Malham, which includes a designated space for companies interested in showcasing their veterinary supplies, tools, and equipment for falconry and training.

Last October, Saudi Falcons Club organized an auction for locally captured falcons, which was a resounding success, with sales of 102 falcons caught in different regions within the Kingdom exceeding 10 million Saudi Riyals. Needless to say, the auction's fierce competition between buyers and presence of quality falcons deemed the first-ever locally captured falcon auction a success. A global milestone was set by selling the world's most valuable "Shaheen" falcon at the auction, which was entrusted to its owner for 650,000 SAR.

For inquiries or participate in the auction, please contact the Saudi Falcons Club at the following email: Ifba@sfc.org.sa

A brief overview of Saudi Falcons Club (SFC)

Given the historical connection of falconry with our heritage and culture, and the importance of caring for falcons and those interested in them in creating a bond that brings them together, Saudi Falcons Club SFC was established by Royal Decree No. (298 A), on 20/07/2017.

