Montag, 14.06.2021
WKN: A141LF ISIN: SE0007439112 Ticker-Symbol: 1I9 
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2021 | 19:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark index due to Stock Split in Sinch AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Sinch AB (SINCH - SE0007439112) in
the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on May 18, 2021. Ten (10) new
shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is
June 17, 2021. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&SmartBetaEquities " on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002101
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
