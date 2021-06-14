MedinCell and the project consortium members, IRD, IRSS and CIRDES, have successfully designed, tested, and confirmed with Unitaid the selection of the lead formulation. Regulatory preclinical activities are starting with the objective of a first clinical trial in 2023.

MedinCell and the consortium members have conducted an in vivo proof of concept on cattle that showed a 3-month mosquitocidal effectiveness of an injectable long-acting formulation of Ivermectin based on the proprietary BEPO technology.

The investigational product mdc-STM aims at reducing the transmission of the parasite responsible for Malaria, thanks to a killing effect on the vector mosquitoes when they bite treated people.

Malaria remains one of the main health threats worldwide with more than 200 million people infected yearly.

In March 2020, global health agency Unitaid granted MedinCell with a $6.4 million subvention over three years to conduct the formulation and preclinical activities of the program.

mdc-STM benefits from synergies with other MedinCell's programs based on Ivermectin all of them using different formulation and doses fitted to their specific indications.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

