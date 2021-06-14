K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural Challenges

Re.school survey results reveal record stress levels - 9 out of 10 K-12 teachers are more stressed now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA) announce Re.school GSA Forum 2021:

WHAT: Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will deliver presentations, roundtables, and panel discussions involving global educational thought leaders to address the major structural issues of today's primary and secondary education curriculum.

WHEN: Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 from 12pm-3pm EST. (Also to occur in Spanish on Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30 from 1pm-4pm EST.)

CREATED FOR WHO: Re.school GSA Forum 2021 is a virtual event formulated primarily for teachers and school directors in primary and secondary education including educators, school principals, teachers and all those involved in K-12 education.

PRICE: Free of charge

REGISTRATION (including agenda and speaker list): https://re.school/en/events/2021/reschool-forum/

ORGANIZERS: Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA)

The Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will bring together some of the brightest minds in education and best practices. The forum organizers have combined keynote presentations with roundtables and interviews to address the major structural issues of the new educational paradigm. Questions addressed in the forum will be:

Which skills and competencies do our students need to develop for the future?

How can we evaluate these skills objectively?

What teaching and learning methodologies do we have available to us to improve learning outcomes?

What type of teacher training is required to facilitate these changes?

The pandemic has taught us that not only students must learn to adapt to new learning environments, but also their teachers need to make extra efforts to learn and implement new systems to support such learning environments. According to Re.school's recent survey results, 91% of teachers are under more stress now than post-pandemic and only 53% of teachers said they do not have enough tools and training to promote digital skills in their classroom. Approximately 61% of the survey participants felt sufficiently supported and prepared by the management of their school even though all recognized the benefits that digital learning resources bring, especially to those students with special needs.

One striking point revealed by the survey encompassed how the elements considered most important by schools did not coincide with the priorities of the schools' teachers. And, when asked about school drop-outs, practically all participants responded that they consider that this issue should be a priority for governments.

In addition to survey results, the Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will cover other such topics as:

the idea of a SMART school

student language proficiency concerns, which is considered a deficiency by a very high percentage of the teachers surveyed

the student evaluation assessment of 21 st century skills

century skills opportunities for teacher training

Featured Speakers: Nell K. Duke UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN Professor of education and psychology focused on early literacy development, particularly among children living in economic poverty. Kevin Baird ACHIEVE3000 Kevin chairs the Center for College & Career Readiness, is the Chief Academic Officer at Achieve3000, and serves on the Board of NABU, partnering with the UN to improve global literacy. Naomi Harm INNOVATIVE EDUCATOR CONSULTING EdTech influencer, women in leadership strategist and entrepreneur. She has a passion and drive for instigating STEM innovation and future proofing educational leadership into all of her professional learning offerings. Stephen Heppell UNIVERSIDAD CAMILO JOSÉ CELA, SPAIN Felipe Segovia Chair of Learning Innovation at UCJC. Global leader in the fields of Education Technology and physical learning space design. Founder of Heppell.net, a learning policy & project consultancy. Sarah Davies E-ACT ROYTON AND CROMPTON ACADEMY Author of Talking about Oracy which focusses on the development of effective communication beyond the parameters of the classroom. She is currently Associate Assistant Head Teacher and the Head of English at a secondary academy. Jon Tait ARETÉ LEARNING TRUST, UK Deputy CEO and Director of School Improvement at the Areté Learning Trust in North Yorkshire, UK. Education author for Bloomsbury Education, blogger and speaker.

ABOUT Re.school

Re.school is an initiative driven by Sven Huber and Cristina Puig, two successful EdTech entrepreneurs. Covid-19 has triggered the greatest change of the modern era in the field of Education, exposing the fragility of the system and the need for urgent structural change. To find answers, we have to start reThinkingSchools, with the ultimate goal of specifying a new model of schools and teaching that adapts to current times and advances alongside society.

About Global School Alliance (GSA)

The Global School Alliance has become a thriving online environment for exchange and collaboration between schools in 85+ countries around the world. We have grown the Global School Alliance community, successfully serving international, independent, special and state schools. Our varied program of virtual conferences and webinars are recorded and shared with the whole community. The Global School Alliance is free for schools around the world to join and start connecting on our online platform.

