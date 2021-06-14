StreamNet, Inc.: New Streaming Service StreamNetTv Is Now Available

Company Seeks to Build Syndicate of FINRA Broker-Dealers and Investment Groups for 60M Funding

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / StreamNet, Inc. today announced StreamNetTV streaming services are live and available to consumers. Hundreds of new titles will be added to the service monthly. https://www.streamnettv.com/

The company intends to become the first streaming service to offer 100 Video Concert Channels and 100 live National Cable TV Channels. Part of the service will be FREE to subscribers as an AVOD/TVOD service once funding is completed.

Various live TV Channels will be added within the next 30 days. Exclusive concerts by superstar recording artists, sports, reality shows, movies, and Pay Per View Events will be coming soon. StreamNetTv's technology team is currently building out Watch Parties and additional cutting-edge services to give the end-user a uniquely exciting experience.

StreamNet, Inc. filed an application to list on NASDAQ under the reserved symbol SNTV with a REG A+. The highly anticipated Private Placement Memorandum ('PPM') 506 D for $60 Million was filed at the Securities Exchange Commission. 506 PPM Regulation D information on StreamNet, Inc. is available now to accredited investors. Securing funding from accredited investors will allow StreamNetTv to focus on day-to-day operations at this critical time.

Darryl Payne said we are extremely excited and genuinely appreciate the opportunity to try and build a successful syndicate of FINRA broker-dealers, bankers, and investment groups. Our team looks forward to hopefully trading on NASDAQ once all the necessary requirements are met. Content is king. I have had the pleasure of entering content deals with BMG, Universal, Pioneer, Sony Pictures/Sony Television, Warner Bros, NBC Universal, ABC TV, PBS, EMI, The Orchard, Time Life, Fox TV, and many more.

StreamNetTv's custom-designed apps will be available on many devices.

Introductory monthly Streaming Packages are currently $9.99 per subscriber. Premium Packages will be available at higher prices. The company's expectation is that over time, it will be able to secure millions of domestic and international monthly subscribers.

Darryl Payne, StreamNetTv's CEO has a career spanning 45 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks that reach into millions of homes.

About StreamNet, Inc.

StreamNet, Inc., is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company, whose primary business is the providing of streaming entertainment content. The Company is seeking to create a digital broadcasting entertainment company. The company's business plan is to acquire ownership rights to: Audio Music, TV Shows rights, Movies, and Film Libraries.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

CONTACT:

Phone: 702 721 9915

Country: United States

Website: http://www.StreamNet.TV

CEO - Darryl Payne

www.DarrylPayneProducer.com

SOURCE: StreamNet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651665/New-Streaming-Service-StreamNetTv-Is-Now-Available