Best Brava Roofer of Atlanta, Braswell Construction Group, Facilitates the Approval of Brava Synthetic Shake Roofs in the Luxury Longleaf Community

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / The high-end community of Longleaf located directly behind Phipps Plaza in Buckhead was deemed an all-cedar shake community in their HOA covenants until Braswell Construction Group (BCG) educated the Longleaf owners on the pros of using Brava synthetic shake over real cedar. BCG, a leading slate & shake roofing specialist in Atlanta, worked closely with Longleaf to inform them on all the short-term and long-term advantages that using Brava synthetic shake will bring to their communities as compared to real cedar shakes. In relaying the following information to Longleaf, BCG successfully convinced this luxury community to allow Brava synthetic shake as a replacement option and become approved as one of the preferred materials for the roof replacements in Longleaf.

Georgia Brava Roofer , BCG, is one of the few certified installers of the great choice of Brava Roof Tiles. BCG recommends this exceptional product because it is not only maintenance free but authentic in appearance and resistant to the elements making it virtually indestructible even against hail and falling trees. Additionally, in the South, real cedar is not a good choice for roofing due to extreme weather and humidity whereas synthetic is a perfect choice regardless of climate.

BCG offers premium shake and slate roofing options for customers wanting to improve the look and function of their home. The expanding category of synthetic roofing products cater to homeowners, builders, and remodelers who prefer renewable resources that come with the advantage of extreme durability and longevity yet want the look of natural slate or shake roofs. Braswell Construction Group explains that synthetic roofing is a mixture of recycled rubber and plastic put into molds that are taken from real slate and shake roofing. As contrasted to real slate & shake roofing, this is less costly, lighter, and is much more resilient and durable because it can be installed without the concern of damaging the product. And just like the real slate & shake roofing, its life expectancy can also last a hundred years.

Advanced materials and manufacturing technologies give the synthetic products better resistance to weathering, greater durability, and longer lifespans than real slate or cedar, according to manufacturers. 'The material is mimicked to obtain efficiency and also longer life over the natural product,' says Chris Braswell, owner of BCG. "We use Brava products because they perfectly resemble the natural beauty of cedar shake roofs and slate roof shingles, but without the drawbacks and upkeep."

The distinction, however, is that synthetic roofing materials are lighter and they are as sturdy as stone. The final appearance of BCG's installed Brava products is almost impossible to distinguish from the natural material.

Brava Roof Tiles synthetic cedar shake roofing is the best overall environmentally friendly cedar shake alternative roofing shingles. Available in 5", 7", and 12" widths, varied thickness with split texture appearance, and custom colors, this roofing solution is unmatched when it comes to curb appeal. With a 50-year limited warranty, Brava Shake has a longer life expectancy than cedar roofs and siding.

The company is recognized in Georgia as the top roofing specialist for real cedar shake, real slate and synthetic shake/slate roofing, and prides itself on its high-quality service. BCG has recently been awarded 'Brava Preferred Contractor' making this the first roofing company recognized for this honor in the state of Georgia. Once named as a 'Brava Preferred Contractor', the provider is considered among the best in the industry known for their experience and commitment to quality roofing.

Because of Braswell's Construction Group, Inc.'s highly coveted elite 'Platinum Preferred Contractor' status recognition, coupled with its outstanding BBB rating, Angie's List high ratings, and Super Service Awards and countless other high ratings, reviews, accolades and acceptance to elite trade associations; customers can feel confident knowing that their roofing project is in the hands of the best of the best the state of Georgia has to offer when it comes to quality, experienced professionals to handle all their restoration and remodeling needs.

In addition to Braswell Construction Group's heart of Buckhead Atlanta location, their expert team also has locations in Covington/Conyers, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, Stone Mountain and has been successfully servicing all respective surrounding areas since 2002.

