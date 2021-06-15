Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Bri-Chem Corp. (TSX: BRY) ("Bri-Chem" or "Company"), a leading North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general and special meeting held on June 11, 2021.

The detailed results of the vote for all motions are set out below:

Motions Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Witheld

/ Abstain Spoiled Non Vote For Against Witheld

/ Abstain Number of Directors 7,163,259 436,200 0 0 497,584 94.26% 5.74% 0.00% Don Caron 7,100,525 0 498,934 0 497,584 93.43% 0.00% 6.57% Eric Sauze 7,117,759 0 481,700 0 497,584 93.66% 0.00% 6.34% Brian Campbell 7,117,759 0 481,700 0 497,584 93.66% 0.00% 6.34% Albert Sharp 7,117,759 0 481,700 0 497,584 93.66% 0.00% 6.34% Appointment of Auditors 8,097,043 0 0 0 0 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Approval of Unallocated Stock Options 7,051,525 547,934 0 0 497,584 92.79% 7.21% 0.00%

As noted above, the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the Company's independent auditors was approved along with fixing the number of directors of the Company at four, and the unallocated Stock Options issuable under the Company's Stock Option Plan are approved and authorized until June 11, 2024.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 25 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

