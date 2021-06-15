LATINO WALL STREET: Latino Wall Street Launches the New York Experience Live Event

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Latino Wall Street, the number one educational platform in Spanish to learn about the stock market, is taking its lessons to a personal level by holding a seminar in Manhattan, New York to empower more people to take charge of their finances.

Coming Friday, June 25th, at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, NY, the entire team of Latino Wall Street is scheduled to give one full and intensive day of learning starting from 10 AM to 5 PM EST.

Schedule Of Events

The intensive seminar on the stock market and cryptocurrency will be attended by the top instructors at Latino Wall Street. From them, people can learn a great deal about how to generate money from different avenues.

The schedule of events is as follows:

10 AM to 11 AM: Welcome to Gaby and Financial Legacy with Karinna Berrospi

11 AM to 12 PM: Intro to Cryptocurrency with Julio Domenech: Your First Wallet

12 PM to 2 PM: Break (and a great surprise for everyone)

2 PM to 3 PM: Technical Analysis with Randy Garcia: Pillars For Trading

3 PM to 4 PM: Financial Options with Daniela Salazar: Optimize Your Strategy

4:00 PM to 5 PM: Money-generating Tools with Alan Burak: The Tape & Level 2

7:30 PM to 9 PM: VIP and Platinum ticket holders will be treated to an exclusive dinner with Alan and the whole Latino Wall Street team.

Alan is one of the founders of Latino Wall Street and is a world-famous investor and founder of the investment fund, Never Alone Capital, Alan Burak. During this exclusive private event, Alan will share his predictions for the stock market this year and next.

Empowering The Latin Community

Being the top educational platform in Spanish to learn about the stock market, Latino Wall Street's goal is to empower the Latino community, especially Latino women, to generate income from home.

Latino Wall Street is the first and only company to offer such a course for the Latin American community. The company was founded by Gaby Berrospi, Tony Delgado and Alan Burak. It began with Gaby's dream of transforming the finance industry, which was joined by her partners. Today the dream has expanded and their team has grown to accommodate experts from all over the world.

Eventually, they grew their team by adding more capable individuals who are willing to share their knowledge on how people can navigate and dominate the cryptocurrency space as well as the stock market.

For more information, visit www.latinowallstreet.com/NYC.

CONTACT:

Email: info@latinowallstreet

Instagram: @latinowallst

Facebook: Latino Wall Street

Youtube: Latino Wall Street

SOURCE: Latino Wall Street

