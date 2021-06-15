TOKYO, June 15, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to divest its rights for the antiepileptic agent Zonegran (generic name: zonisamide) in Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia to Advanz Pharma.Zonegran is an antiepileptic drug (AED) originally created by Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.), for which Eisai holds the exclusive rights in a number of European countries, the Middle East, Russia, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Asian countries. Under this agreement, Eisai will divest its rights associated with Zonegran in such European countries, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia to Advanz Pharma. Eisai will continue to act as the distributor in Russia, through its local affiliate Limited Liability Company Eisai, and Australia through its local affiliate Eisai Australia Pty. Ltd., for an agreed transition period. In addition, Eisai and Advanz Pharma have agreed to enter into a supply agreement under which Eisai's UK affiliate, Eisai Manufacturing Ltd., will serve as Advanz Pharma's supplier of Zonegran for the transferred territory for an agreed transition period.Eisai will retain its rights to Zonegran in Canada, Mexico and Asian countries and continue to distribute the product in certain licensed Asian countries.Eisai believes that this divestiture agreement with Advanz Pharma will lead to maximization of the antiepileptic agent's product value. In addition, the agreement will enable Eisai to strategically reallocate resources to other mid-to-long-term business growth areas so as to continue to make further contributions to address the diversified needs of, and increase the benefits provided to, patients and their families.Source: EisaiCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.