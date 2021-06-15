Radiko Holdings Corp.: Radiko Announces Board and Management Resignations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Radiko Holdings (CSE:RDKO) (the "Company") announces that Renee Gagnon and Mark Scott have resigned as members of the Board. In addition, Mark Scott has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, however, he has agreed to provide support on a consulting as-needed basis. The Company wishes to thank these individuals for their contributions to date.

The Company's board of directors and its management also announce that there is currently no firm time-line in which the Company can commit to file its annual financial statement filings for the year ended December 31, 2020, or for the interim three month period ended March 31, 2021.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins.

For further information:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

Radiko Holdings Corp.

12655 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA, 90066

Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

Media Inquiries: media@radikoholdings.com

