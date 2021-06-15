The leading software solution for DIA proteomics is compatible with MS instruments from all major vendors, including Bruker Daltonics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for life sciences research and development, announced today the launch of Spectronaut 15. The software provides fast, robust, and seamless data analysis for mass spectrometry (MS) based data-independent acquisition (DIA) proteomics. Thus, Spectronaut enables the investigation of protein expression, function, and structure across all major biological species and sample types.

Spectronaut is a commercial software for industry and academia and is also used as part of Biognosys' discovery proteomics contract research services. In conjunction with the company's proprietary, patented Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) technology, Spectronaut enables reproducible and precise quantification of up to 10,000 proteins in large-scale studies. The software employs advanced Search, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to translate data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research.

Since its first release in 2003, Spectronaut is continuously improving and always supports the newest technologies in data acquisition. The 15th generation of the software comes with an array of novel features and updates, such as:

Significant improvements to directDIA, the industry-leading library-free DIA workflow

A more comprehensive toolset for post-translational modification (PTM) analysis

Improved deep learning augmentation for immunopeptidomics and ion mobility data analysis

Powerful data visualization in an intuitive user interface

"With this new Spectronaut release, we offer our software users and service customers once more a higher level of performance, user experience, and insights to support their discovery proteomics research", said Biognosys CTO Lukas Reiter, PhD

Spectronaut lead developer Oliver M. Bernhardt will share more details on the new features during the Spectronaut 15 launch webinar, Expand Biological insights with DIA Proteomics, held today at 5 PM CEST. Beyond that, Guest speaker Andreas-David Brunner will present a robust and scalable single-cell DIA proteomics workflow using ion mobility technology (dia-PASEF), developed at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry (Matthias Mann Lab).

Spectronaut 15 is fully vendor-independent and compatible with proteomics data acquired on instruments of all major mass spectrometer vendors.

Gary Kruppa, Vice President, Proteomics at Bruker Daltonics:

"Spectronaut has made it possible to implement our breakthrough dia-PASEF technology in many of our customer's facilities. With the latest Spectronaut release, the support for our ion mobility technology has seen a significant improvement, and we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Biognosys to maintain Spectronaut as a key solution for Bruker's DIA workflows."

Andreas Huhmer, Director Marketing, Mass Spectrometry Solutions at Thermo Fisher Scientific:

"Biognosys' Spectronaut is our software of choice to analyze DIA data in internal projects, including acquisition method development. Of course, it is also the solution we strongly recommend to our customers. Spectronaut has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting our technology, and its ease of use and versatility makes it the best partner for DIA data analysis."

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts. The company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits that provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry for the quantification of thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. More information at www.biognosys.com

