Avast and Enterprise Nation Announce Exclusive Cyber Security Partnership to Support 500,000 UK SMBs

Nationwide partnership will help the UK's small to mid-sized business owners protect their brands, employees and customers from online threats

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announces a new strategic partnership with Enterprise Nation , the UK's fastest growing small business network and business support provider, which will see Avast become the exclusive cyber security partner for the national network.

The partnership aims to deliver key cybersecurity resources and training for more than half a million UK small businesses to help them securely operate and thrive in today's digital economy.

According to the Government's Cyber Security Breaches Study 2021 , four in ten businesses (39%) and a quarter of charities (26%) reported cyberattacks in the last 12 months. The study also suggested that the threat level was potentially higher over the pandemic as businesses found it harder to administer security effectively.

Marc Botham, VP Worldwide Channel & Alliances, Avast, said: "SMBs are the lifeblood of the UK economy, and they have faced unprecedented challenges in recent times, including temporary closures of their businesses, implementing remote working, and scaling e-commerce for sales and customer communication. For many, they have had to do this without dedicated, or at best minimal, IT support in the face of increased cyberattacks. The focus now must be on post-Covid business recovery and growth. We are committed to working with Enterprise Nation to support SMBs by providing them with the tools, resources, and insights they need to optimise their digital possibilities securely and effectively.

"The threat landscape facing small businesses has expanded and developed over the past year. Like any major event, cybercriminals have viewed pandemic-driven shifts as an opportunity for exploitation."

Emma Jones, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, said: "As our economy shifts to digital adoption, we have seen a marked increase in requests for cybersecurity support. There is high awareness of the growth in threats and a clear need for support on a range of issues from employee awareness training and securing remote working to data security and business continuity. We are delighted to be working with a global leader like Avast to provide unparalleled insight and support for our members."

The partnership will develop bespoke support via a range of e-learning modules, tailored training, and national events, including Enterprise Nation's high-profile initiatives such as:

Entrepreneurial Women : training 20,000 founders on money management, digital skills and confidence

: training 20,000 founders on money management, digital skills and confidence Plan It with Purpose : helping 10,000 business owners implement sustainable practices

: helping 10,000 business owners implement sustainable practices Enterprise Local : monthly meet-ups taking place in 40+ locations, led by Local Leaders

: monthly meet-ups taking place in 40+ locations, led by Local Leaders Hello World: helping online retailers increase sales and trade in a secure way while developing a hybrid high street sales model

Enterprise Nation's platform, which attracts over 60,000 engaged founders each month, will have access to Avast's expertise, content and services.

About Enterprise Nation:

Enterprise Nation (https://www.enterprisenation.com/) is the UK's leading small business network and business support provider delivering support to more than 50,000 small businesses every month. Its aim is to help people turn their good ideas into great businesses - through expert advice (including a comprehensive resources library), events, acceleration support and networking. In 2020 it launched two high profile business support initiatives: the Amazon Small Business Accelerator and the Recovery Advice for Business scheme which collectively aim to support thousands of small firms impacted by the pandemic.

Enterprise Nation's small business active membership grew by 34 per cent in 2020. It now has more than 120,000 members and subscribers, ten per cent of which are professional advisers from a range of sectors offering strategic support to small firms. The adviser platform sees hundreds of connections every week with small firms reaching out for advice.

About Avast:

Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom, and the Internet Watch Foundation. Visit: www.avast.com.

