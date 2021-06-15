The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.06.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 15.06.2021Aktien1 CNE100002RY5 A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd.2 NL0015000D50 NX Filtration B.V.3 SE0003756758 Sdiptech AB4 FR0000062978 ADLPartner S.A.5 FR0010151589 Cafom S.A.6 FR0007317813 CS Group S.A.7 FR0013053535 Miliboo S.A.8 FR0011033083 Moulinvest9 CA68405D1096 Optimum Ventures Ltd.10 CA02138F1071 Altaley Mining Corp.11 CA54180A1066 Loncor Gold Inc.12 CA69002Q1054 Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.13 GB00BKVCVD41 Motif Bio PLC14 CA88429G2018 37 Capital Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US680223AL88 Old Republic International Corp.2 XS2354777265 Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.3 XS1799058174 Absa Group Ltd.4 FR0014003RF1 Engie S.A.5 XS1064799841 MAF Global Securities Ltd.6 LV0000802452 Mogo A.S.7 XS1221677120 OCP S.A.8 XS1970690829 QNB Finance Ltd.9 XS2162033729 QNB Finance Ltd.10 XS2114850949 QNB Finance Ltd.11 XS2054533935 Samba Funding Ltd.12 XS1877838877 Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 413 PTTRVAOE0001 Seguradoras Unidas S.A.14 XS2046736919 Steel Capital S.A.15 XS1443221343 Tullow Oil [Jersey] Ltd.16 DE000LB2BFD0 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg17 LT0000630089 Litauen, Republik18 XS2340149439 Georgian Railway JSC19 LT0000610073 Litauen, Republik20 XS2355149316 OCP S.A.21 XS2355172482 OCP S.A.22 XS2339911633 Paradigm Homes Charitable Housing Association Ltd.23 USU82764AT53 Sirius XM Radio Inc.24 DE000A169K35 7x7 Sachwerte Deutschland I GmbH & Co. KG25 XS1843441731 ALROSA Finance S.A.26 XS2216900287 Axiata SPV5 [Labuan] Ltd.27 XS2117485677 CEPSA Finance S.A.U.28 XS2106834372 China Evergrande Group29 XS2106834299 China Evergrande Group30 XS2351382473 Derichebourg S.A.31 USC35898AB82 Frontera Energy Corp.32 XS0816246077 GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company33 XS2001269047 Grenke Finance PLC34 XS2001732101 Huarong Finance 2019 Co. Ltd.35 FR0014003YZ5 Korian S.A.36 LV0000570174 Lettland, Republik37 XS2051660509 Snam S.p.A.38 XS2337501071 The Agricultural Bank of China [London Branch]39 XS2351344622 Transcom Holding AB40 XS1725580622 Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.41 US957638AD14 Western Alliance Bancorp.42 DE000CB0HR84 Commerzbank AG43 DE000HLB41K8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale44 XS2251309907 Municipality Finance PLC45 IE00BNTVVW33 Fischer Sports Betting and iGaming UCITS ETF46 IE00BLH3CV30 Procure Space UCITS ETF