Nasdaq Tallinn: On the change in AS Pro Kapital Grupp observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-15 08:31 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 15, 2021 to change the grounds of watch notation applied for AS Pro Kapital Grupp (PKG1T, ISIN kood: EE3100006040; PKGB080024A, ISIN code: EE3300001676) The observation status applied on May 3, 2021 is removed as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because AS Pro Kapital Grupp has not published its audited annual report for 2020 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. AS Pro Kapital Grupp published its audited annual report for 2020 on June 12, 2021. As of June 15, 2021 the observation status is applied based on the clause 3.5.4.8 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules) due to the bigger volatility of issuer's economic indicators. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.