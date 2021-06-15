Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 579797 ISIN: EE3100006040 Ticker-Symbol: 17E 
Frankfurt
14.06.21
15:41 Uhr
0,980 Euro
-0,110
-10,09 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9501,05008:32
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2021 | 08:41
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: On the change in AS Pro Kapital Grupp observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-15 08:31 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 15, 2021 to change the grounds of watch notation
applied for AS Pro Kapital Grupp (PKG1T, ISIN kood: EE3100006040; PKGB080024A,
ISIN code: EE3300001676) 

The observation status applied on May 3, 2021 is removed as the reasons due to
which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because AS Pro Kapital Grupp has not published
its audited annual report for 2020 within 4 months from the end of the
reporting period. 

AS Pro Kapital Grupp published its audited annual report for 2020 on June 12,
2021. 

As of June 15, 2021 the observation status is applied based on the clause
3.5.4.8 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules)
due to the bigger volatility of issuer's economic indicators. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
PRO KAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.