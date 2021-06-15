Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ordinary class D shares in Corem Property Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (124/21)

On request of Corem Property Group AB, company registration number 556463-9440, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's D-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 17, 2021. Short Name: CORE D ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0015961594 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 227437 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of D-shares to be listed: 22,449,280 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.