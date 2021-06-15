Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ordinary class D shares in Corem Property Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (124/21)

On request of Corem Property Group AB, company registration number 556463-9440,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's D-shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from June 17, 2021. 

Short Name:                CORE D         
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                SE0015961594      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:              227437         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of D-shares to be listed: 22,449,280       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP           
------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                 Mid cap         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                   XSTO          
------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
