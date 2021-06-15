Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2021 | 09:04
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Social Sports Betting App SETTLE-IT Launches.

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SETTLE-IT, a brand-new social betting app aiming to change the way people bet, is now live and available on both iPhone and Android mobile devices. SETTLE-IT allows friends to challenge each other to bets directly on a wide variety of sporting fixtures, including Football, Rugby Union, Tennis, Cricket, Rugby League and American Football.

SETTLE-IT aims to bring the fun back to settling different sporting opinions amongst friends. Using SETTLE-IT, friends can now challenge each other to a "SETTLE-IT" rather than having to go through the incumbent betting channels with odds stacked against the end-user. SETTLE-IT is an innovative new product that allows you to choose the event, the stake, the odds and crucially the opponents for a more fulfilling betting experience.

SETTLE-IT was created by City entrepreneurs Ollie Jones and Julian Anstes. Prior to SETTLE-IT Julian and Ollie have successfully built and exited Fintech and Financial Futures Brokerage businesses.

"We wanted to change the way people bet and bring the fun back to having a good old bet amongst your friends. SETTLE-IT has been designed to be intuitive, fun and more socially responsible than current apps out on the market" says Ollie Jones, Co-Founder of SETTLE-IT.

"We're extremely pleased to be releasing the first version of SETTLE-IT which represents several years of design and development effort. We have had a fantastic response from our initial focus groups, and we're excited to now be releasing to a wider community. " says Julian Anstes, Co-founder of SETTLE-IT.

In the UK's highly competitive £5.7bn remote betting industry, that is dominated by the big 5 bookies, there is a need to provide some competition from smaller start-ups to challenge the status quo. Currently there is no other way to gamble on an event in the UK unless you use a traditional high street bookmaker, their web/mobile equivalent or trade on a betting exchange. We believe that this needs to change so that anyone can challenge another person in their social network to a bet solely through their mobile device.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.