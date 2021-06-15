MACIF, Aéma Groupe's affiliate, announces the successful issuance of a multi-tranche €1.75bn subordinated debt issuance comprising:

a €400mn Perpetual Non-Call 2029 Restricted Tier 1 fixed resettable rate notes bearing interest at an initial fixed rate of 3.50% until the first call date and expected to be rated Ba1 by Moody's

- a €850mn 2052 Non-Call 2032 Tier 2 fixed to floating rate notes bearing interest at an initial fixed rate of 2.125% until the first call date and expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's

- a €500mn 2027 Tier 3 notes bearing interest at a 0.625% fixed rate coupon and expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's

MACIF has met with over 85 institutional investors over phone calls which took place from 8th to 11th June 2021 in order to present the Group's credit. With more than 400 investors participating into the multi-tranche transaction for a total book size over €12.1bn, this represents the first Euro triple-tranche subordinated from a European insurer.

The three days of virtual roadshow conducted as part of this capital increase have again proved the great appetite of investors towards Macif's solid business model.

These transactions constitute a significant part of Aviva France's acquisition financing and the proceeds of the notes will be eligible for inclusion in Solvency II regulatory capital, reinforcing the newly formed Group capital base.

Credit Suisse acted as Structuring Advisor and Global Coordinator, HSBC and Natixis acted Global Coordinators and BBVA, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, ING, RBC and Société Générale acted as Joint Lead Managers on these transactions.

About Aéma Groupe

Aéma Groupe is the mutual protection group resulting from the merger between Aésio and Macif.

With 8 million policy-holders, it employs 14,000 people and has a turnover of 8 billion euros in France.

Every day, Aéma Groupe imagines the outlines of a fairer and more humane world by placing thoughtfulness at the heart of its relationship with its members, shareholders and corporate clients..

Find out more: aemagroupe.fr

