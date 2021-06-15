Cybersecurity pioneer SenseOn launches new campaign showcasing they are on a mission to create a safer world by putting people at the heart of cyber security

SenseOn's vision is a safer world for everyone to work and play in, through democratised, affordable and accessible technology as simple and effective as switching on and off.

New campaign comes after firm named Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum alongside 100 of the most promising tech companies in the world.

SenseOn is transforming the global cyber security market, having developed an industry-first, cloud-native security architecture, instantly deployable via a single piece of software.

SenseOn, the UK-based Cyber Security company, has announced the launch of a campaign, showcasing its mission to fix cyber security. This comes amid news that the firm was selected as one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers, a select group of early to growth-stage companies from around the world using new technologies and innovation that is poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

SenseOn was founded in 2017 by David Atkinson, the first cyber specialist in the United Kingdom Special Forces. SenseOn's unique 'AI Triangulation' technology emulates how a human security analyst thinks and acts to automate the process of threat detection, investigation and response. Capable of looking at the behaviours of users and devices from multiple perspectives, pausing for thought and learning from experience, SenseOn provides accurate and context-rich alerts. These automated capabilities free security teams from the burden of exhaustive analysis, alert fatigue and false positives.

The idea for SenseOn was conceived after Atkinson discovered reoccurring problems within the security operations industry that could be attributed to the multiple single point solutions in traditional cybersecurity. Understanding the daily pressures currently facing CISOs, Security Analysts and IT Managers alike, Atkinson set out to establish a centralised, cohesive platform that provides complete visibility and insights informed by data sources working natively to accurately detect and autonomously investigate cyber threats. This enables IT and security teams to minimise noise and focus on genuine threats.

Commenting on the announcement, Atkinson said: "I have seen first-hand the huge cybersecurity issues facing organisations of all sizes and all industries, public or private sector. The range of threats today are so sophisticated and becoming more so literally by the day, which makes keeping on top of them a seemingly losing battle for many. This is the fundamental challenge SenseOn was created to address and I am delighted to have been recognised by the World Economic Forum in our endeavour to tackle what is one of the most systemic risks facing the world today."

SenseOn currently works across all industries and sectors, including financial services, healthcare and public sector, including the UK Government. The financial services industry is faced by unrelenting cyber attack attempts due to the nature of high value data held, with SenseOn's threat detection and response platform actively flagging suspicious behaviour and instantaneously isolating serious threats. Similarly, security managers operating in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, responsible for the protection of lucrative and confidential patient data, can deploy SenseOn to safeguard the integrity of this sensitive information whilst maintaining essential access for healthcare institutions.

The SenseOn team is working to address what they see as a historic "flawed approach to cyber defence", seen first-hand working inside some of the world's biggest and most high-profile institutions. Alongside CEO Atkinson, the firm's CTO, James Mistry, spent eight years developing cutting-edge cyber defence platforms for major corporate and government organisations. The firm's data science function is led by Chief Data Scientist Dr Neil Caithness, who has an extensive academic background as a research leader in the Department of Engineering at the University of Oxford.

Major investors in the four year-old business include research-led venture capital firm MMC Ventures, global technology investor Amadeus Capital Partners, early-stage intelligent enterprise venture capital firm Crane Venture Partners, leading cyber security accelerator CyLon, and Winton's venture arm, Winton Ventures.

SenseOn expects to grow its team to 60 employees by the end of this year, with more than 30 customers spanning the UK, US and EU, within its first eighteen months of trading and is on a mission to fix cyber security by reaching £100m in serviced clients by 2027.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005101/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Dee Fallon, Boldspace

E: dee.fallon@boldspace.com

W: boldspace.com