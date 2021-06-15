Meter asset provider SMS secures one million smart meters from Aclara

SMS is the first meter installer, manager, and operator to offer Aclara's complete portfolio of second generation (SMETS2) gas and electric smart meters to the UK utilities market

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMS plc has extended its partnership with smart infrastructure solutions supplier Aclara, entering into a new agreement to deliver one million smart meters in the United Kingdom. The volume commitment will see SMS continue to install Aclara devices for its energy supplier clients as part of the government-mandated smart meter rollout.

The Glasgow-headquartered Group has so far installed more than 1.5 million domestic smart meters and is currently contracted to deliver a further 2.5 million smart meters to UK consumers through its commercial energy supplier agreements.

The supply deal with Aclara means SMS will now offer utilities the ultrasonic SciFlo gas meter - a new dual-band device and the most compact gas meter on the market - which was approved for mass deployment earlier this year.

Commenting on the agreement, Tim Mortlock, Chief Operating Officer of SMS, said: "I'm delighted to confirm the extension of our relationship with Aclara which secures the supply of a further one million smart meters to be installed as part of our ever-growing customer orderbook. This is testament to our mission to deliver Britain's low-carbon future, for which the continued and ramped up rollout of smart meters is an absolute prerequisite."

The introduction of dual-band functionality offered by SciFlo is a critical step forward in the rollout of second generation (SMETS2) smart meters. The technology could potentially unlock approximately 25 percent of the total UK housing stock that currently experiences connectivity issues, such as flats and homes with thick walls, enabling millions more homes to benefit from smart metering.

Mortlock added: "Our partnership with Aclara is not just about volume, it is also about delivering real innovation. As we continue to work together to develop next generation devices for the UK market, our aim is to help energy suppliers and consumers realise maximum benefit from the smart transition through enabling smarter energy solutions, cost savings, and carbon reductions."

This is not the first time SMS and Aclara have teamed up to deliver innovation in the metering space. Last August, SMS became the first installer in the country to fit a three-phase SMETS2 device after working with Aclara to develop the solution for UK utilities.

Jason Subirana, Division Vice President of Meters at Aclara, said: "The growing partnership between Aclara and SMS demonstrates how access to a single-sourced, comprehensive solution provides a distinct advantage in the marketplace. The availability of a complete portfolio of SMETS2 meters ensures that UK energy suppliers and Meter Asset Providers like SMS are better equipped to fulfil smart metering mandates in the United Kingdom."

About SMS

SMS [www.sms-plc.com] funds, installs, operates, and manages smart meters and carbon reduction ("CaRe") assets which facilitate a smarter, greener, and more affordable energy system. Established in 1995, SMS additionally provides energy strategy services to large private and public sector organisations, including a smart solar and battery storage solution for social landlords, Solopower. SMS is currently a partner in numerous net-zero demonstration projects, including the installation of kerbside EV charge points nationally and the creation of a self-sustainable, smart energy island in Orkney, Scotland. With its mission to lead the low-carbon, smart energy revolution, SMS is committed to reducing its own carbon emissions to net zero by 2030. The company is headquartered in Glasgow with 12 locations across the UK and Ireland and employs more than 1,000 people.

About Aclara

Aclara, a division of Hubbell Utility Solutions, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara was recognized for its vision and end-to-end solution strategy by Navigant Research, won a Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award as well as a North American New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan,. Visit us at Aclara.com or subscribe to our blog.

