Yardi Acquires We Are Forge Ltd to Further Expand Visitor Management Integrated with Access Control Capabilities

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi announced today the acquisition of We Are Forge Ltd (Forge), a Bristol, UK based software company that specialises in visitor management and smart access control for real estate assets including, office, retail, industrial, flexible workspace and the education sector.

The company's Forge Bluepoint product is a cloud-based visitor management solution that connects to access control for many of London's premier office buildings and allows companies to manage visitors flexibly and securely. From arrival and contactless smart access, Forge Bluepoint also integrates with other building technology such as meeting room access, lifts and car parking.

"We are delighted to become part of the Yardi family. Working together, we will ensure Forge Bluepoint is the leading visitor management solution across the sectors we work in," said Paul Speariett, co-founder and director of Forge. "This is an exciting phase for Forge and our team and we are greatly looking forward to the future and being part of Yardi's end-to-end technology offering."

"We are excited to welcome the whole team at Forge to the Yardi family," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "This further demonstrates our commitment to invest in innovative teams and technology to better serve the industry."

About We Are Forge Ltd.

Founded in 2013, Forge is based in Bristol, UK. Forge designs and develops software that connects people and buildings. Forge Bluepoint Visitor Management, is currently used across 22 million sq ft of property in the UK by high profile companies including Landsec, HB Reavis, John Lewis and Partners, CBRE and Savills. To learn more, please visit: weareforge.io.

