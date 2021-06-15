Sapphire Systems Takes Analytics to the Next Level with Purchase of Opal Wave

Leading technology provider strengthens its Digital Operations Platform portfolio with leading SAP intelligent enterprise analytics, reporting and cloud provider

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Systems , the leading digital services provider to mid-market and enterprise customers, today announced that it has acquired specialist SAP Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Cloud Analytics and SAP HANA Platform consulting firm, Opal Wave.Opal Wave is the UK's leading specialist in SAP Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and provides software, lifecycle services, managed and cloud hosting services to enterprise customers across a wide range of industries and international geographies. The acquisition enables Opal Wave to accelerate its growth and scale by being part of a larger organisation, whilst its clients can benefit from Sapphire's extended Digital Operations Platform (DOP) portfolio. Sapphire will strengthen its EPM, Business Intelligence and Cloud Analytics capabilities by adding a team of highly skilled employees to its existing team of SAP experts.

The acquisition, supported by Horizon Capital, combines Opal Wave's deep domain expertise in SAP EPM, Business Planning and Cloud Analytics, with Sapphire's leading enterprise software portfolio creating a powerful digital operations capability. This deal represents Sapphire's fourth acquisition of 2021 and continues its journey to accelerate growth both organically and via acquisition.

"Organisations across all sectors increasingly recognise the transformative capabilities of data analytics, leveraging its potential to optimise processes, reduce costs, instil agility and accelerate innovation," comments Ian Caswell, CEO, Sapphire Systems.

"Sapphire's digital operations platform strategy enables over one thousand customers to use data, analytics and AI to power their business. We are excited that the acquisition of Opal Wave now allows us to extend leading Enterprise Performance Management, BI and Cloud Analytics expertise across our SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign and SAP S/4HANA Cloud clients, enhancing the depth of data value they can unlock."

"In response to a changing market and technology landscape, SAP customers are in need of the specialist skills that allow them to improve their analytical and planning expertise,

which supercharge their business operations and increases competitive advantage," states Simon Bell, Sales and Marketing Director, Opal Wave.

"Moving BW/4HANA and S/4HANA systems to either a private or public cloud, requires a specialist platform which Opal Wave has architected, enabling customers to succeed on their digital transformation journeys. We are excited at joining the Sapphire Group and the opportunities it provides to both our customers and prospects."

About Sapphire

Sapphire Systems is a leading enterprise software applications and digital operating technology provider enabling organizations to transform and run with intelligence, speed, agility and operational excellence. We empower our employees to work alongside our 1,000 customers worldwide to develop advanced technology innovation and cloud services and turn their operations into significant business advantage. Headquartered in London, England, with sales, services and development locations throughout the UK, USA, Latin America and Asia, Sapphire delivers industry leading customer satisfaction, 24-hour support and expertise to accelerate our customer's digital futures with confidence. For more information, visit www.sapphiresystems.com.

About Opal Wave

At Opal Wave we empower our customers with better and faster decision making capabilities across the organisation. We specialise in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), including SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (SAP BPC), SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), S/4 HANA Finance Group Reporting as well as our leading SAP Platform and Hosting services. For more information, visit www.opalwave.com.