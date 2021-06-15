The Paris Saint-Germain players are preparing their "summer move" with ALL - Accor Live Limitless

PARIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer days are on the horizon, leading to the question: where will the Paris Saint-Germain players go? What if Neymar Jr. flew off to Barcelona? And if Marco Verratti went to Manchester?

If June marks the start of the football player interclub transfer season, it's also the month consumers start thinking about their summer destinations. And the same goes for the Paris Saint-Germain players.

ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the main partner and Paris Saint-Germain shirt sponsor, today reveals its latest humorous campaign in which the Paris club players are considering their "summer move". Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas and Presnel Kimpembe anxiously go looking for their two teammates, Neymar Jr. and Marco Verratti, who seem to want to explore new horizons, such as Barcelona or Manchester. Or perhaps the Bahamas, Bali, Bahia in Brazil, or why not the Maldives, Malta, Marrakesh, Manhattan?

For ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the Accor loyalty program and booking platform, this new "Summer Move" campaign is the opportunity to promote its ALL.com platform and its many worldwide destinations.

ALL - Accor Live Limitless is an everyday lifestyle companion that highlights a new vision of hospitality which goes beyond just accommodation. It offers its members advantages, rewards and unique experiences, not only during their stays in hotels, but also at home, anywhere in the world. Each time a booking is made using the ALL - Accor Live Limitless platform, members collect Reward Points that they can then convert to discounts or experiences, including Paris Saint-Germain matches in a box, trips and exclusive encounters with the club's players. Since August 2019, almost 1200 people in the world who were members of the ALL - Accor Live Limitless programme and Paris Saint-Germain supporters were able to benefit from such new experiences.

And you? What will be your summer move?

