InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
WKN: A0M642 ISIN: US24784L1052 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2021
Former Deltek Clients Choose BST Global As New ERP Solution Provider

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021client family. Both firms cited BST Global's advanced data capabilities and exemplary customer service as just two of the many factors that motivated them to partner with the Tampa-based ERP provider.

Moffatt & Nichol's transition to BST Global was based on an intensive evaluation of three ERP providers. "Our #1 objective was focused on project management - saving project managers' time and increasing their level of engagement within the software. With Deltek, we had PMs that would absolutely refuse to even access their system because it wasn't intuitive. But with BST10, the overwhelming response from every single employee of the company has been about how intuitive and easy it is," the firm's CFO Olie Abbamonto stated. Moffatt & Nicholis a leading U.S.-based global infrastructure advisor specializing in the planning and design of facilities that shape and serve our coastlines, harbors and rivers as well as an innovator in the transportation complexities associated with the movement of freight.

For Diamond Schmitt, BST Global's implementation took place amidst the economic and technical upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. By maintaining open communication and demonstrating operational agility, BST Global was able to meet Diamond Schmitt's go-live deadline. The firm's Director of Finance Narjis Shirazee noted: "BST Global understood the challenges of working remotely and our desire to transition to the new system and make it a success. They understood that the timeline was really important to us … so we adapted our strategy as needed and BST Global collaborated with us every step of the way." Diamond Schmitt Architectshas built an international reputation for design excellence across a range of building types. From opera houses, libraries and laboratories to residential, office, academic and healthcare projects, this award-winning design firm is a leading proponent of sustainable design innovation.

ABOUT BST GLOBAL
BST Global designs, develops and deploys project-based ERP solutions for more than 120,000 AEC professionals across six continents and 65 countries. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global helps clients successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and relationships, and remains at the forefront of innovation to evolve its products for the greater good.

Contact:
Eileen Canady
Director, Global Marketing
ECanady@BSTGlobal.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b0a3330-23f9-4c1c-97a0-fb108088926b


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
