ITM AG, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Klaus Maleck to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the ITM Group. He previously served as CEO of TETEC AG, a fully integrated regenerative medicine developer and manufacturer within the Aesculap/B Braun group, which grew under Klaus from 30 employees to one of the largest manufacturers in the field. Dr. Maleck has over 25 years of corporate development and financial market experience from various CFO and management roles at both public and private organizations within the biopharmaceutical sector. He will strengthen the leadership team as the company accelerates its pipeline development and global expansion. ITM's current CFO, Thomas Dürre, is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

"We welcome Klaus who brings a significant track record of corporate financial management and operations in private as well as public companies. His leadership and finance acumen will be an asset to ITM as we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in precision oncology and premier radioisotope manufacturing and supply," commented Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. "I would like to thank Thomas for his tireless efforts in our growth to date and on behalf of the entire team, I wish him the best in his next endeavor."

Dr. Klaus Maleck added: "ITM is an innovative organization with a promising precision oncology pipeline and a lead candidate that is currently in Phase III clinical trials. As the company nears important corporate milestones and is poised to transform the treatment of hard-to-treat cancer indications, I look forward to supporting this dynamic team and building on the strong foundation established by my predecessor in achieving the company's financial objectives

Prior to joining ITM, Dr. Maleck held leading executive roles with growing responsibilities within the biopharmaceutical industry including the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Evotec AG where he successfully delivered on key corporate development activities including a Nasdaq listing. Before his tenure at Evotec, Dr. Maleck served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Business Development of BioGeneriX AG, which he co-founded in 2000. He also worked as a Senior Consultant at McKinsey Co. and as a Scientist in the genomics field at Novartis. Klaus currently serves as Chairman of the Board of CleanCells SAS, a leading company for quality control of advanced therapy medicinal products, and as Board Member of BIO Deutschland, the German biotech association. He holds an MBA degree, as well as a master's degree in Biotechnology from the ESBS in Strasbourg (France), and a PhD in Biochemistry from the Max Planck Institute in Cologne (Germany).

ITM, a privately held radiopharmaceutical biotech company founded in 2004, is dedicated to providing the most precise cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostics to meet the needs of patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM is advancing a broad pipeline combining its superior radioisotopes with targeting molecules to create precision oncology treatments. ITM is leveraging its leadership and nearly two decades of radioisotope expertise combined with its worldwide network to enable nuclear medicine to reach its full potential for helping patients live longer and better. For more information, please visit www.itm.ag.



