Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
MAVSHACK AB WKN: A114H8 ISIN: SE0005992419 
Frankfurt
15.06.21
10:10 Uhr
0,012 Euro
-0,001
-8,66 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Mavshack AB (302/21)

With effect from June 18, 2021, the unit rights in Mavshack AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June
29, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   MAV UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016148464              
Order book ID:  228456                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from June 18, 2021, the paid subscription units in Mavshack AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   MAV BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016148472              
Order book ID:  228457                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
