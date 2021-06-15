Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Mavshack AB (302/21)

With effect from June 18, 2021, the unit rights in Mavshack AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 29, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: MAV UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016148464 Order book ID: 228456 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 18, 2021, the paid subscription units in Mavshack AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MAV BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016148472 Order book ID: 228457 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com