First Sentinel Plc - Redemption of Green Finance Preference Shares

15 June 2021

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Redemption of Green Finance Preference Shares

The Company announced on 18 November 2018 that it intended to issue up to £7,000,000 Green Finance Preference Shares, to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Green Preference Shares"). The Green Finance Preference Shares consist of a financial instrument that combines loan notes with denomination of £0.99 with preference shares of £0.01 each.

In accordance with the terms of the Green Preference Shares, the Company announces that it has redeemed 2,000 Green Preference Shares, comprising 1,980 loan notes and 20 preference shares. The redemption price of £2,000 plus any accrued interest has been paid to investors in full. The equity portion of Green Preference Shares has now been cancelled. The redemption of 2,000 Green Preference Shares will bring the total Green Preference Shares in issue to 394,000. The Company will make a further regulatory news announcement at the point of any further Green Preference Share issue(s).

About New Leaf Capital

First Sentinel has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf Capital Limited, which deploys the proceeds of the funds raised via Green Finance Preference Shares and implement the green finance investment strategy. The investment objective is to generate an attractive total return for investors as well as providing an ethical investment option. This will be achieved principally through providing growth capital to public and private companies with a specific focus on ethical, sustainable and environmental sectors.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel provides growth capital for small to medium sized companies primarily through its supply chain finance and invoice purchasing activities. First Sentinel also invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

