Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 14 June 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 14 June 2021 882.23 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 874.54 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



15 June 2021