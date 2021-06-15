











KUCHING, MALAYSIA, June 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Be "Entranced, Liberated, Immersed" in a celebration of music, arts and culture with Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) from the comforts of your own home at no cost.The RWMF 2021 will be held from 18-20 June 2021 from 6pm to 7.30pm on RWMF's official site. Registration is open from today onwards at https://rwmf.net/. This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak Tourism Board has planned a three-day virtual experience, featuring a wide range of musical performances from traditional to world fusion and contemporary. RWMF 2021 will be a combination of past RWMF performances and pre-recorded sessions with homegrown acts.The showcase will feature Sarawakian talents Alena Murang, Kemada, Sang Rawi, At Adau, Tuku Kame, Suk Binie', Nading Rhapsody and Mathew Ngau as well as flashbacks of favourite musical acts from previous years, along with interviews with RWMF's forerunners and personalities followed by giveaway sessions."Due to Covid-19, Rainforest World Music Festival 2020 was postponed but this year we thought of recreating a virtual experience for those who are missing the excitement and merriment of our annual RWMF and build up their anticipation for RWMF 2022," said the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah."I believe that RWMF 2021's theme - Entranced, Liberated, Immersed - captures the spirit of the RWMF as a whole and we look forward to being able to organise Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2022 which is tentatively scheduled for 17-19 June 2022," added Datuk Abdul Karim.Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board, Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said "The past year has been challenging for many Malaysians. At a time where social distancing is the norm, music has become the thread that has connected us all. Now perhaps more than ever, music is what we need - to give us hope, to create greater connection, to bring healing, and, above all, keep us united.""We are heartened to be able to bring the much-anticipated RWMF virtual, giving our local indigenous musicians the opportunity to share their music and songs with audiences around the world. We hope that RWMF will give everyone the opportunity to sing and enjoy music together, although we are apart.""This virtual showcase will be a pathway to RWMF 2022, which we hope to host physically. We look forward to welcoming back audiences, visitors from other countries and fans of RWMF in 2022."For a complete experience, viewers can order food delivery and dine-in at home via Grab, RWMF's official food delivery platform. Viewers can also order limited-edition merchandise such as T-shirts or cloth face masks to mark their first-ever RWMF's virtual experience through Shopee, RWMF's official e-commerce platform. Shopee will also be broadcasting RWMF 2021 on its own channel, Shopee Live.During the online streaming, viewers are eligible to win plenty of prize giveaways, goodie bags, discounts vouchers for hotels, and many more. Viewers can also enjoy the show on TVS, Sarawak's very own tv station on Astro (Channel 122) and RWMF's official broadcast partner. For more information on RWMF 2021, log on to its official website and register to this fun-packed virtual experience now!Please contact on Sarawak Tourism BoardAcendus Communications Sdn Bhd- Reshvinder Kaur at +60 17 275 7985- Julia Ismail at +60 19 268 2280Source: Sarawak Tourism BoardCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.