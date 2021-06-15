Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC owns 49% Midas Touch, with over $100 Million Supply Chain Fund Committed and Revolutionary Technology, Partners with Suntech to Build an Ecosystem that Assist Worldwide Payment Service Firms and E-Commerce Mer

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) acquires 49% stake in Midas Touch of UK and partners with Suntech Technology, Taiwan to build an ecosystem that would assist countless payment service firms and E-commerce merchants worldwide. This will enable SUIC to participate in the hundred trillion dollars supply chain and lending-borrowing markets. Midas Touch has successfully attracted many funding partners to commit over $100 million of funding for supply chain projects, which would help buyers and suppliers optimize their trade transactions, activate their working capital and drive growth of their own businesses.

SUIC Suntech and Midas Touch launch their breakthrough DeFi all-in-one platform to execute cashless transactions and satisfy payment obligations and receipt seamlessly, a highly secure Blockchain infrastructure network of the DeFi ecosystem. Midas Touch DeFi supply chain finance solutions can provide digital currency holders and retail investors access to commodities, digital assets, securities, derivatives and even equity.

The Midas Touch ecosystem is developing to become one of the major payment gateways in the world, and together with the proprietary apps, EC Honeycomb App, Flash Pay App and CQ App among others, is able to facilitate streamlining of all its payment gateway services to provide cashless transactions in real time for purchasing products and services among their target customers and participants, i.e. DEX, DAH, PSP, EC, SP, MC, SI, FI, DAH.

The Midas Touch ecosystem also allows for a decentralized crypto currency exchange integrated with the fiat to crypto and cash out of crypto to fiat, even when traders and investors are using their credit cards and debit cards. Therefore, digital assets and crypto coins can be used for buying and selling goods and services through the Midas Touch DeFi platform. It also offers quantitative and leveraged trading services for digital assets with stable returns.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch is established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both of supply and demand site. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains 'forward-looking information', including 'future-oriented financial information'; and 'financial outlook' under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

