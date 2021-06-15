Airpas Aviation, the leader in cost management for airport, ground handling and navigation charges, is merging with FuelPlus, the industry leader in fuel administration and cost management for airlines. The management team of the new organisation will include leaders from both companies.

Headquartered in Germany, Airpas and FuelPlus have, between them, 40 years of experience in the aviation industry. Together they serve 103 airlines across 27 countries and four continents, and annually manage over $76 billion of flight charges and over 28% of commercial jet fuel consumption.

Their respective teams have the commercial understanding and technical knowledge required to help airlines redesign their processes based on cost data. Combining this expertise and leading technology solutions will create a complete cost management platform for the aviation industry, enabling airlines to understand and manage all their direct operating costs, find efficiencies, reduce wastage, simplify processes, and ensure compliant emissions reporting through a single solution, with a single partner.

"The airline industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and cost management is becoming even more critical for survival," said Klaus-Peter Warnke, CEO of FuelPlus. "To thrive, they need to accelerate their investment in technology to create efficiencies. By having a single view of all your costs, and really understanding where you are making or losing money, you can make fact-based decisions with an immediate impact on the bottom line. This is what the merger of Airpas and FuelPlus will bring real-time data on costs and consumption that can streamline operations and increase profitability.

"The technical know-how and expertise in both Airpas and FuelPlus will create a company at the forefront of software development for the aviation industry," added René Koark, Managing Director of Airpas. "The focus of both companies on driving value and best practice will support the aviation industry as it emerges from the difficulties of the past year."

The funding for the future growth of the combined company is led by Ventiga Capital Partners, a UK-based private equity firm with a track record of investing in European technology companies.

"We have deep expertise in the aviation technology services market through our investment in Infare, the leading provider of airfare benchmarking data. This merger brings together two great customer and technology-focused companies, creating the global leader in critical cost management for airlines," said Daniel Mytnik, Co-founder and Managing Partner.

The merger of the two companies will take effect from 14th June.

FuelPlus is the leading provider of fuel administration and management software to the aviation industry, managing approximately $31bn of fuel related charges annually. It was previously independently owned.

Airpas Aviation is the leading provider of non-fuel direct operation cost charges which includes airport charges, ground operations, navigation, crew travel and catering charges. Airpas processes more than $45 bn of direct flight charges for airlines every year. It was previously owned by Sabre Corporation.

Ventiga Capital Partners is a UK-based independent private equity firm, which focuses on unlocking value in complex transactions and driving growth in high-quality, profitable lower-middle-market businesses within growing market niches in the UK, Nordic and DACH regions.

