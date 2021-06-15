Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Biosergen AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (303/21)

Listing of Biosergen AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Biosergen AB, company registration number 559304-1295 fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Biosergen AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 24, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 23 101 775 shares. Shares Short name: BIOSGN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 28 101 775 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016013460 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228458 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559304-1295 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: BIOSGN TO1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 5 000 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 30, 2022 - June 10, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: SEK 20.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 8, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016013478 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228459 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46846380000.