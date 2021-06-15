GB Group (GBG) reported FY21 results substantially in line with our recently upgraded forecasts. In a difficult year, GBG managed to grow revenue by 9% (12% on an organic basis) and EPS by 21% while repaying all debt. Management has returned to a growth footing, investing in product development and sales capacity while continuing to seek acquisitions that could expand product or market coverage. We have upgraded our normalised diluted EPS forecasts by 3.1% for FY22 and 2.0% for FY23 and introduce a forecast for EPS growth of 9.3% in FY24.

