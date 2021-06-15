Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Aquaporin A/S

Aquaporin A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 28 June 2021. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Aquaporin A/S, inter alia, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates Pursuant section "Terms and conditions of the Offering - Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by Aquaporin A/S, the Underwriting Agreements includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. Therefore, trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates is conditional, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. Aquaporin A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 30 June 2021 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be unconditionally admitted to trading and official listing. The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 28 June at 7:30 a.m. The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates Shares from the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061555299) no later than 28 June 2021 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the total number of shares in the Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Aquaporin A/S, partly existing shares. After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority, the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: Temporary ISIN: DK0061555299 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aquaporin TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 10,254,596 units -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AQP TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228228 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Aquaporin A/S Full name of the company: Aquaporin -------------------------------------- Company registration no. 28 31 56 94 -------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: AQP -------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------------------------ 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002267