Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2021 | 13:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Aquaporin A/S

Aquaporin A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on
Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the
shares is expected to be 28 June 2021. The admission to trading and official
listing is conditional upon that Aquaporin A/S, inter alia, obtains a
sufficient distribution of shares. 



Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Pursuant section "Terms and conditions of the Offering - Withdrawal of the
Offering" in the prospectus published by Aquaporin A/S, the Underwriting
Agreements includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn
until completion of the Offering. Therefore, trading in Temporary Purchase
Certificates is conditional, which means that trading opens before all
conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the
offering is not completed. 



Aquaporin A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 30 June 2021
confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk
that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be
unconditionally admitted to trading and official listing. 



The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 28 June at
7:30 a.m. 



The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

Shares from the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading as Temporary
Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061555299) no later than 28 June
2021 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of
Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the total number of shares in the
Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Aquaporin A/S, partly existing
shares. 



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares with the
Danish Business Authority, the total share capital will be admitted to trading
and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish
an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq
systems. 



The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems
with the following data: 



Temporary ISIN:               DK0061555299      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                    Aquaporin TEMP     
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 10,254,596 units 
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                 DKK 1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 AQP TEMP        
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                228228         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no             CPH Equities CCP /183  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  XCSE          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:                Yes           
--------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Aquaporin A/S

Full name of the company: Aquaporin 
--------------------------------------
Company registration no.  28 31 56 94
--------------------------------------
Symbol of the Company:   AQP    
--------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector           
------------------------------------------------
50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods & Services
------------------------------------------------









For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002267
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.