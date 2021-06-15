TeamUp Fitness App Plays Key Role in Connecting Fitness Community

This innovative platform is giving fitness enthusiasts a new way to connect and build a supportive, healthy community together.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Over 15-plus months of the pandemic, people have shifted away from working out at gyms: 76 percent of Americans started exercising at home in 2020, and 66 percent prefer it.

TeamUp Fitness , a community-driven social, lifestyle and dating app, bridges that social gap. It allows people who work out at home to socialize and connect with other fitness enthusiasts.

Frank Pepperno, a former Gold's Gym owner and chief marketing officer of TeamUp Fitness, noted the New Consumer trends report and related stories in The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

'As we continue to see a shift away from exercising in traditional locations, TeamUp Fitness provides the technology necessary to create the perfect balance of health and wellness while socializing with those who share similar interests,' Pepperno said. 'What's unique about TeamUp is that it connects fitness enthusiasts, fitness professionals, and nutritionists within one platform.'

Since launching in 2020, TeamUp Fitness has offered an innovative platform combining social networking, lifestyle sharing, and online dating to bring the fitness community together. In addition to helping people find new friends, workout partners who share the same activities or wellness goals, the app also is used by fitness trainers and nutritionists to build their business, find clients who are passionate about health and wellness, and increase their client base.

A new feature of the app, 'Lock Your Content,' gives users the opportunity to share their best exercises, post before and after weight loss photos and engage with others. The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for download on the Apple Store or Google Play Store .

TeamUp Fitness is a social, lifestyle, and fitness dating platform developed to bring the fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and possibly find your fitness soulmate. To learn more, visit www.teamupfitness.com .

