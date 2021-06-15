Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2021 | 13:09
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 15

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS)
As at close of business on 14-June-2021
*NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue195.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue197.15p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP33.99m
Net borrowing level:8%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
*An adjustment to the NAV EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue ("ex-income NAV") of +1.15p (equivalent to +58bps) has been made in relation to assets received from Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd, following the Scheme of Reconstruction announced on 19 May 2021. The adjustment is to reclassify certain assets initially recognised as income, that should have been recognised as capital, resulting in the ex-income NAV being understated from 20 May 21 to 11 June 2021 (both dates inclusive). There is no impact on the NAV INCLUDING current year revenue ("cum-income NAV") from this adjustment.
---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.