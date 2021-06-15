Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

*An adjustment to the NAV EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue ("ex-income NAV") of +1.15p (equivalent to +58bps) has been made in relation to assets received from Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd, following the Scheme of Reconstruction announced on 19 May 2021. The adjustment is to reclassify certain assets initially recognised as income, that should have been recognised as capital, resulting in the ex-income NAV being understated from 20 May 21 to 11 June 2021 (both dates inclusive). There is no impact on the NAV INCLUDING current year revenue ("cum-income NAV") from this adjustment.