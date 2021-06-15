Risk Management: Risk Management 11/21: Changes to eligible collateral

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: Decrease of concentration limit of Swedish and Danish covered bonds to 75%. Increase of concentration limit of Norwegian covered bonds to 200MNOK per clearing member. Adevinta (ADE) and Nordic Semiconductor (NOD) stocks have been added. Updated haircuts for Norwegian equities. The changes will come into force 2021-06-21 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002277